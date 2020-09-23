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Unlocking the Mystery of Pet Cancer with Dr. Marty Goldstein at TTAC LIVE 2019
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574 views • September 23, 2020
In this clip from TTAC LIVE! 2019, Dr. Marty Goldstein helps us unlock the mystery of pet cancer. Did you know that up to 67% of pet owners will face a cancer diagnosis in their furry friends? In fact, cancer is 5 times more likely to cause death in pets than any other disease. In this video, Dr. Goldstein will unpack the changes in veterinary care that have led to these disastrous outcomes. Be sure to watch the whole clip to learn how pet food, vaccines, and even cancer treatments themselves are responsible for a massive spike in pet mortality... and what YOU can do to help your best friend live a long, healthy life.
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About Dr. Marty Goldstein
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Dr. Goldstein has been a leading integrative veterinarian for more than 45 years and helped countless pet parents revitalize their pets’ health with his breakthrough raw diet method and unique approach to pet health care. By combining both conventional AND alternative methods, He provides pets with the integrative veterinary care necessary to provide solutions for true health… which is a pet’s BEST defense against disease.
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About The Truth About Cancer
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The Truth About Cancer’s mission is to inform, educate, and eradicate the pandemic of cancer in our modern world. Every single day, tens of thousands of people just like you are curing cancer (and/or preventing it) from destroying their bodies.
It’s time to take matters into your own hands and educate yourself on real cancer prevention and treatments. It could save your life or the life of someone you love.
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About TTAC LIVE 2019
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In October 2019, more than 40 of the world’s most renowned and respected cancer and natural health experts came together in Anaheim, CA for The Truth About Cancer LIVE 2019.
Each speaker revealed their latest therapies and breakthroughs to beat, treat, and prevent cancer. The information they shared changed the lives of countless people and gave everyone hope for a healthier life.
Because the truth is: There are MANY different ways to prevent and heal cancer... and we don’t want you to miss a single one. The knowledge you gain from these presentation excerpts can help eliminate the fear of cancer from your life and replace it with hope.
Discover little-known natural therapies, treatments, and protocols to heal and prevent cancer from 40 of the world’s leading cancer experts. Go here to find out more: http://bit.ly/ttac-live-2019.
-------------------------------------------
About Dr. Marty Goldstein
-------------------------------------------
Dr. Goldstein has been a leading integrative veterinarian for more than 45 years and helped countless pet parents revitalize their pets’ health with his breakthrough raw diet method and unique approach to pet health care. By combining both conventional AND alternative methods, He provides pets with the integrative veterinary care necessary to provide solutions for true health… which is a pet’s BEST defense against disease.
--------------------------------------------------
About The Truth About Cancer
--------------------------------------------------
The Truth About Cancer’s mission is to inform, educate, and eradicate the pandemic of cancer in our modern world. Every single day, tens of thousands of people just like you are curing cancer (and/or preventing it) from destroying their bodies.
It’s time to take matters into your own hands and educate yourself on real cancer prevention and treatments. It could save your life or the life of someone you love.
-------------------------------------
About TTAC LIVE 2019
-------------------------------------
In October 2019, more than 40 of the world’s most renowned and respected cancer and natural health experts came together in Anaheim, CA for The Truth About Cancer LIVE 2019.
Each speaker revealed their latest therapies and breakthroughs to beat, treat, and prevent cancer. The information they shared changed the lives of countless people and gave everyone hope for a healthier life.
Because the truth is: There are MANY different ways to prevent and heal cancer... and we don’t want you to miss a single one. The knowledge you gain from these presentation excerpts can help eliminate the fear of cancer from your life and replace it with hope.
Discover little-known natural therapies, treatments, and protocols to heal and prevent cancer from 40 of the world’s leading cancer experts. Go here to find out more: http://bit.ly/ttac-live-2019.
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