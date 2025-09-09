CHAPTER 2.2 THE CREATURE ESCAPED AND ATE IT ALL

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This chapter describes the fraudulent creation of the federal reserve, and how the notorious sinking of the TITANIC played an integral role in the plan.
The book can be found on amazon:
https://www.amazon.com/author/max-hansson_1976
Max Igan's endorsement of the book: https://drive.proton.me/urls/14YY7J6QXW#HZ8zMohmfzid