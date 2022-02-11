X22 REPORT Ep. 2699b - Corona Offline, [DS] Scrambling, We The People Are The Cure

X22 REPORT Ep. 2699b - Feb 10, 2022

Corona Offline, [DS] Scrambling, We The People Are The Cure



The [DS] have lost the corona narrative, it is now offline and they need to back out of it quickly, the people around the world are waking up, we the people are the cure. The [DS] is scrambling trying to find something on Trump. The [DS] is using the same playbook as Russian collusion, producing information that is meaningless but trying to make it look like they have something on Trump. The trap has been set, everything they are doing, all the rulings will be used against them in the end, down she goes.



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