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NO ONE IS COMING TO SAVE YOU
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20 views • October 12, 2021
You may not want to hear this… but, NO ONE IS COMING TO SAVE YOU.
I truly believe that the reason we haven’t seen a “leader” step up - a Malcom X or a JFK, is because now is a time for us to start leading ourselves.
Now is a time for us to take charge of our own destinies and create our heaven on earth experiences.
We HAVE to step into the drivers seat of our own lives. The time is NOW!
For a reminder that its never too late, make sure you watch this video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PjalP7Sz3xU
** Make sure to subscribe to this channel for more videos like this!* *
*** Want to hear more from Leah? Listen to The Wealth Witch Podcast everywhere podcasts are streamed!
https://plnk.to/wealth-witch
To get more of Leah’s daily musings REAL, RAW and UNCENSORED join her FREE Telegram Channel: https://t.me/thewealthwitch
* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
_______________________________________________
Twitter: https://twitter.com/theleahsteele
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theleahsteele/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leahsteelebarnett
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/theleahsteele/
I truly believe that the reason we haven’t seen a “leader” step up - a Malcom X or a JFK, is because now is a time for us to start leading ourselves.
Now is a time for us to take charge of our own destinies and create our heaven on earth experiences.
We HAVE to step into the drivers seat of our own lives. The time is NOW!
For a reminder that its never too late, make sure you watch this video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PjalP7Sz3xU
** Make sure to subscribe to this channel for more videos like this!* *
*** Want to hear more from Leah? Listen to The Wealth Witch Podcast everywhere podcasts are streamed!
https://plnk.to/wealth-witch
To get more of Leah’s daily musings REAL, RAW and UNCENSORED join her FREE Telegram Channel: https://t.me/thewealthwitch
* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
_______________________________________________
Twitter: https://twitter.com/theleahsteele
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theleahsteele/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leahsteelebarnett
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/theleahsteele/
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