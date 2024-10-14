COVID Tyrants MUST face Justice or we're all at Risk

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
COVIIn this powerful interview, Steve Jalsevac speaks with Dr. Mark Trozzi about the alarming findings shared at the International Crisis Summit in Japan. Dr. Trozzi exposes the continued risks of COVID-19 vaccines, highlighting Japan’s approval of a new genetic injection that has escalated excess death rates. Despite the end of strict mandates, the push for harmful medical policies persists, while those responsible for medical overreach remain unpunished. Discover the critical efforts by doctors and activists to demand justice and accountability in the fight for medical freedom.
Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!
LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564