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THE DEEP RIG: PATRICK BYRNE UNDERCOVER - THE RAW TRUTH
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352 views • February 23, 2021
Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers Radio


Patrick Byrne rejoins the program to explain what he experienced and witnessed behind the scenes in the greatest election heist in U.S. history. He shares his dealing with Rudy Giuliani, General Mike Flynn, and Sydney Powell. He also brings in new characters who served to undermine the entire process. An historic look into the election that changed America forever. You can purchase his new book "The Deep Rig" at over 20 online eBook retailers or on his website at https://www.deepcapture.com/the-deep-rig/

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MUSIC CREDITS: “The Battle of 1066” by Patrick Patrikios – licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio
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booktrumpbarrbidenrudy giulianimachineus historyelection fraudsarah westallundercoverpatrick byrneshot downsydney powellbusiness game changers radiogeneral mike flynnthe deep rig
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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