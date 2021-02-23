THE DEEP RIG: PATRICK BYRNE UNDERCOVER - THE RAW TRUTH

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Patrick Byrne rejoins the program to explain what he experienced and witnessed behind the scenes in the greatest election heist in U.S. history. He shares his dealing with Rudy Giuliani, General Mike Flynn, and Sydney Powell. He also brings in new characters who served to undermine the entire process. An historic look into the election that changed America forever. You can purchase his new book "The Deep Rig" at over 20 online eBook retailers or on his website at https://www.deepcapture.com/the-deep-rig/
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MUSIC CREDITS: “The Battle of 1066” by Patrick Patrikios – licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio