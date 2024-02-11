Create New Account
Officials: Mexican Drug Cartel Targets Native American Reservations with Fentanyl
Published Yesterday
Thanks to Joe Biden, Mexican Drug Cartels Are Targeting Native Americans. 

Officials: Mexican drug cartel targets Native American reservations with fentanyl. Federal officials say Mexican drug cartels have targeted the six Native American reservations in Montana because they can make bigger profits farther away from the Southern border, and because there is less law enforcement. 


NBC's Cynthia McFadden reports on the challenge and speaks with the former head of the DEA in Montana.

human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regime

