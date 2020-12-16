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#78-Is Mob Rule Taking Over the United States?
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20 views • December 16, 2020
Threats of violence or death are playing a major role in the dynamics of the coverage of election fraud. Many Republican elected officials are complicit or silent. At the same time, there is a mainstream media blackout of factual information. None the less, we the people, and President Trump, will prevail.
Listen to the podcast: https://www.visionroot.org/podcast/is-mob-rule-taking-over-the-united-states/
Listen to the podcast: https://www.visionroot.org/podcast/is-mob-rule-taking-over-the-united-states/
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