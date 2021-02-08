Unmasked: Have we uncovered the truth about the 2020 election?

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#EveryLegalVote
Original is found on the PURE DATA channel youtube, at
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jsOXMi1E0tQ
Yet another exceptional summary of the 2020 Election Fraud. Please download and share this video far and wide before the propaganda wing of the coup has it removed.
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