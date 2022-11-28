TruPlay Founder Brent Dusing Launches Transformative Digital Entertainment Platform for Kids

If you are looking for a quality entertainment option for your munchkins, TruPlay is the Biblically-sound solution you’ve been searching for. CEO and founder Brent Dusing explains how their team is building a beautiful, fun, world-class entertainment platform which invites children into a world of hope and God’s truth. Brent’s gaming platforms have over seven million players worldwide and has led to thousands of salvations over the years. “It’s about living out the calling,” Brent explains. “If you read the Bible, it’s about people who were praying but were also taking action!” Brent sees the incredible opportunity of reaching the lost for Christ through children’s entertainment and is excited to offer kids the opportunity to become a beta tester for his upcoming projects.
TAKEAWAYS
As Christians, we do a lot of praying and worrying, but we should be praying and taking action
Kids and even adults can become a beta-tester for TruPlay
The target age for TruPlay games is between five and 13, but younger ages are welcome to participate with the parents’ consent
TruPlay is filled with rich art, deep stories, and real, Biblical lessons
