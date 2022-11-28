Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
TruPlay Founder Brent Dusing Launches Transformative Digital Entertainment Platform for Kids
2 views
channel image
Counter Culture Mom
Published Yesterday |


If you are looking for a quality entertainment option for your munchkins, TruPlay is the Biblically-sound solution you’ve been searching for. CEO and founder Brent Dusing explains how their team is building a beautiful, fun, world-class entertainment platform which invites children into a world of hope and God’s truth. Brent’s gaming platforms have over seven million players worldwide and has led to thousands of salvations over the years. “It’s about living out the calling,” Brent explains. “If you read the Bible, it’s about people who were praying but were also taking action!” Brent sees the incredible opportunity of reaching the lost for Christ through children’s entertainment and is excited to offer kids the opportunity to become a beta tester for his upcoming projects.



TAKEAWAYS


As Christians, we do a lot of praying and worrying, but we should be praying and taking action


Kids and even adults can become a beta-tester for TruPlay


The target age for TruPlay games is between five and 13, but younger ages are welcome to participate with the parents’ consent


TruPlay is filled with rich art, deep stories, and real, Biblical lessons



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: http://bit.ly/3WgANmo 

TruPlay’s Mission Video: http://bit.ly/3EDtjDe 

TruPlay’s First Animated Short: http://bit.ly/3TBsxLa 


🔗 CONNECT WITH TRUPLAY

Website: https://www.truplaygames.com/ 

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/truplaygames/ 

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/truplaygame/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/TruplayG 

YouTube: http://bit.ly/3VucDnj

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/truplay 

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/truplay/ 


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM 

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2021 Recap & 2022 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
godkidsentertainmenttina griffincounter culture mom showtru playbrent dusingdigital entertainment

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket