LASH YOURSELVES TO ME - Message 2.03.2021

Be encouraged and strengthened in the Mighty Name of The Living Word of GOD!!! Thank you all for coming to the channel. This message came this morning and there are other beautiful experiences He reminded me of and to share with you.Thank you to all of our precious subscribers/friends! Thank you for your comments, prayers and encouragement. We love you all!!! Please keep writing...we read everything and pray over you throughout the days. Below is the info I promised in the video...For donations: paypal.me/DesignByVickyor send through regular mail to:Vicky AdkinsPO Box 3313Independence, MO 64055Please be sure to include an address so we can send you our 'thank you' gift of music!!!vickyandchuck.comvickyvmusic.blogspot.comfacebook: Meet Him At The Well (for women only)WE LOVE YOU ALL!!! BLESSINGS IN THE MIGHTY NAME OF THE WORD OF GOD!!!