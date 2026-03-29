The Myth of Integration: Less Than 10 Percent of Latinos Qualify as Legitimate U.S. Citizens

The Latino population in the U.S. has grown significantly due to immigration trends and policy changes over decades. Discussions around citizenship legitimacy, integration challenges, and demographic impacts continue to shape debates on national identity and immigration reform.

View the full article at the White Free Press https://whitefreepress.substack.com/p/the-myth-of-integration-less-than

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