© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Lynn Channel Nov 5 2021
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • November 05, 2021
Breaking News!!!
🍄 Breaking 30,305 p£0ple h@ve d1ed within 21 days of having Covid19 V@CC1NE in England during the first 6 months of 2021, according to Office of the National Statistics Data!!! 😲
🍄 Public Health Scotland published figures on the 23rd of June 2021 in their COVID ST@TISTIC@L REPORT in which they revealed 5,522 p30pl3 have d1ed within 28 days of having Covid19 V@CC1NE between Dec. 8, 2020 and June 11, 2021
🍄 US V@CC1NE Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) Data: 17,128 deaths and 26,000 permanently damaged Americans!!!
🍄 Governor De Santis of Florida announced lawsuit against Pres. Biden's V@CC1NE M@nd@tes!!!
🍄 Atty. General Steve Marshall of Alabama is fighting against Joe Biden's V@CC1NE M@nd@te!!!
🍄 Secretary Menardo Guevara; Covid19 V@cc1nation Program Act of 2021 was clear on the "NON-COMPULSORY NATURE OF V@CC1NATION" as an additional requirement for employment...
🍄 IATF is studying the possibility of lifting the current policy on the use of face shield.
PLS SHARE IF YOU CARE, TY.
🍄 Breaking 30,305 p£0ple h@ve d1ed within 21 days of having Covid19 V@CC1NE in England during the first 6 months of 2021, according to Office of the National Statistics Data!!! 😲
🍄 Public Health Scotland published figures on the 23rd of June 2021 in their COVID ST@TISTIC@L REPORT in which they revealed 5,522 p30pl3 have d1ed within 28 days of having Covid19 V@CC1NE between Dec. 8, 2020 and June 11, 2021
🍄 US V@CC1NE Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) Data: 17,128 deaths and 26,000 permanently damaged Americans!!!
🍄 Governor De Santis of Florida announced lawsuit against Pres. Biden's V@CC1NE M@nd@tes!!!
🍄 Atty. General Steve Marshall of Alabama is fighting against Joe Biden's V@CC1NE M@nd@te!!!
🍄 Secretary Menardo Guevara; Covid19 V@cc1nation Program Act of 2021 was clear on the "NON-COMPULSORY NATURE OF V@CC1NATION" as an additional requirement for employment...
🍄 IATF is studying the possibility of lifting the current policy on the use of face shield.
PLS SHARE IF YOU CARE, TY.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.