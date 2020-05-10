© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"BOMBSHELL!" Dr. Judy Mikovits PhD, Exposes Dr. Fauci, Dr. Birx, HIV and Cancer Lies, with Christina Aguayo - 5/3/2020
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
172 views • May 10, 2020
In this May 3, 2020 interview with Christina Aguayo of American Voice News, Dr. Judy Mikovits exposes Doctors Fauci, Birx, Redfield, and others as the 'head of the serpent' in the fraudulent criminal research in HIV and Cancer. A corruption that is rising from the HHS group of "medical" agencies which include, NIH, NIAID, and the CDC... The last 10 minutes of this interview are crucial to understand the urgent depth of this criminal fraud. "...40 million Americans are carriers of a deadly cancer causing retrovirus..." The re-breather effect of a ventilator, or of constant mask wearing is making people who have had the flu shots sick or dead.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.