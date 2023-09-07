Create New Account
Has America Passed the Event Horizon of Self-Destruction? The Cancer Reigns
BLM rioters in Denver get a 4.8 million dollar payout for their crimes, while Jan 6 rioters get 22 years in prison.Confront Shoplifters in California and you'll be fined $18,000.

Property rights, the justice system, equality, are all being rapidly destroyed. For whom, by whom? America is a sick country with a cancer called woke Marxism.

#america #woke #BLM #jan6 #riots


