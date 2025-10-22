170 days in orbit — China’s Shenzhou-20 crew continues their mission aboard the Tiangong space station, working in perfect sync as they near their return to Earth.

European Aerospace Corporation is planning to merge their space units to create a European structure capable of competing with Musk’s SpaceX — FT

Airbus, Leonardo and Thales are nearing agreement of merger their space businesses

With Franco-German Airbus owing 35% of shares