170 days in orbit — China’s Shenzhou-20 crew continues their mission aboard the Tiangong space station, working in perfect sync as they near their return to Earth.
Adding:
European Aerospace Corporation is planning to merge their space units to create a European structure capable of competing with Musk’s SpaceX — FT
Airbus, Leonardo and Thales are nearing agreement of merger their space businesses
With Franco-German Airbus owing 35% of shares