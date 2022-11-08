John Lennon's Final Message to Humanity.

The ideals he expressed are consistent with economic, racial and environmental justice as well as peace for which Popular Resistance works. Lennon’s understanding of the power of the people, which is shared by his wife Yoko Ono, is also our view. The power structure works to convince people they have no power. One of our most important tasks is convincing people they have power and to teach how to build power to transform the nation and world as well as strategies to succeed in achieving those objectives.