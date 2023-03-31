Tom Renz | Missouri and MRNA Food Supply (part 2)

We need to ensure the house representatives on The Emerging Issues Committee for #Missouri House Bill No. 1169 understand how important it is for this bill to go forward, I am sharing their information here and encourage EVERYONE to reach out and let them know the importance of #informedconsent. I'm taking it a step further and also going through the names of every #lobbyist who's trying to shut this bill down. It's time they hear from all of us. #MRNA #BioEngineering #Vaccine #GMO #hb1169 #GatesFoundation #RenzRants #TheTomRenzShow #RenzNews
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.