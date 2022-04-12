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Dott.ssa Samantha Bailey: ossido di grafene nei NON vaccini
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77 views • April 12, 2022
Samantha Bailey è un medico neozelandese che si è unito al team di ricercatori, quelli veri, che hanno verificato la presenza di Ossido di Grafene nelle iniezioni spacciate dai governi come vaccini per curare una serie di sintomi la cui causa è stata falsamente attribuita ad una molecola informazionale chiamata virus.
No, Sars-cov-2 non è la causa dei tuoi malori caro italione!
P.S. Non conosco il creatore di questo video ma condivido il messaggio e le idee espresse.
No, Sars-cov-2 non è la causa dei tuoi malori caro italione!
P.S. Non conosco il creatore di questo video ma condivido il messaggio e le idee espresse.
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