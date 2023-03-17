Create New Account
RED ALERT! BANK RUNS ARE HERE!
EARTH SHAKING NEWS
Published Yesterday

URGENT WARNING! BANK RUNS ARE BEGINNING TO INCREASE NOW. THE CORRUPT FEDERAL RESERVE HAS EXHAUSTED ALL ITS TOOLS TO KEEP THE MARKE FROM CRASHING. THE END OF AMERICA IS NOW UPON US. WHILE STUPID AMERICANS WERE INDULGING IN SPORTS AND OTHER ENTERTAINMENT, THE INSANE FEDERAL RESERVE AND OUR CORRUPT POLITICIANS WE'RE SPENDING AMERICAN INTO THE PITS OF HELL. IF YOU WANTED UNTIL NOW TO PREP I'M SORRY TO SAY YOUR TIME HAS NOW PSSED YOU. WHEN OUR CORRUPT GOVERNMENT BRINGS OUT THE CORRUPT FEDCOIN YOU WILL NO LONGER HAVE ANY CONTROL OVER YOUR MONEY. IN FACT! IF YOU DON'T TAKE SATANS 666 MARK YOU;'LL STARVE TO DEATH. BETTER GET YOUR MONEY OUT OF THE BANK NOW. THERE'S ONLY 10% OF PAPER AND COIN MONEY ON HAND. THE REST IS DIGITAL...SEND THIS VIDEO TO EVERYONE...

Keywords
economyfederal reservemoneygovernmentgoldstockspoliticiansend timessilvermarketinsurancebondsbank run1929 crash

