Russia's Launch to the Moon again - An Absolutely Astounding Experience - Pure Power of this Gigantic Rocket Erupting into Space
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published a day ago

An absolutely astounding experience today. Hard to relay the pure power of this gigantic rocket erupting into space behind you. What an experience. What a day. @irishmaninrussiaI posted 2 other videos about this, the first one with 'Irishmaninrussia' has much more information about this exploration to find water.

