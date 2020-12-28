Wonder Woman 1984, In Brief (#7) Transit of Venus Ritual Enactments

Wonder Woman 1984 was just released in theaters and on HBOMAX. It features a sequence that includes two dramatized enactments of the transit of Venus. This is a brief presentation. We hope to follow this up very soon with another video where we feature a clip from Wonder Woman 1984 and expose the abundant Occult symbolism that attends the clip's two main ritual enactments of the transit of Venus.If you're wondering how 2020 got to be so weird, this should help you get your mind wrapped around it. This timeline has been skewed but the Lord of Time Himself, Y'shua haMashiach, is bringing the fix according to the purposes that were ordained from the beginning.This video is #7 in the Transit of Venus series. Find "playlist" here:This video on alternate platforms:Curious about the pending reset of time? See "The Pending Reset of Time"How to stay in touch with Bob and Aaron's work:Subscribe to the blog by email:The Open Scroll YouTube channel:The Open Scroll YouTube Community posts:The Open Scroll on BitChute:The Open Scroll on Brighteon: