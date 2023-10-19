The LDS church is involved in sra, sacrifice, and involved with the Illuminati!

Asia Raine is a courage advocate, life coach and silversmith with a healthy passion for truth.

Asia understands healing and integration as a powerful way to live life. She has learned that to be your own “inner-archeologist” is a birthright and a sacred endeavour - the quest of holiness that accompanies self-discovery. “To reclaim sovereignty of self is to celebrate your very existence.”

Dedicating over 25 years to her healing journey, she has found strength through her willingness to unearth and unravel the programming and effects of trauma. She has mastered the art of looking within to facilitate thorough healing and teaches others to do the same.

Her desire is to share her story as a way to inspire courage, foster compassion, and reclaim personal power, while validating those with similar experiences. She hopes to help cultivate healthy and purposeful communities.

She speaks firsthand about satanic ritual abuse, ceremonial torture, human experimentation and mental slavery. Her experience has taught her that life lived through courageous action is one of personal responsibility.

She offers individual and group mentorship, memory recovery and past life sessions, and inner-child workshops and enjoys making jewelry and teaching silversmithing in her art studio in Utah.

Asia is the podcast host of Letters To The People, holds a support group for people exiting the Mormon Church and holds seminars to help educate communities about ritual abuse and mind control.



