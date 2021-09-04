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Red Alert False Flag Incoming
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591 views • September 04, 2021
What Does It Mean When Intelligence Services Start Describing the Next Terror Attack... Despite Having No Intelligence About It? And What Does It Mean When Former Cabinet Officials Start Comparing Bodily Autonomy Advocates to Suicide Bombers? There's A False Flag Coming. And Don't You Believe It When They Pull It Off.
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