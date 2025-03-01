BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
freed Ahmed Ayesh from Bethlehem
FreePalestineTV
FreePalestineTV
11 views • 2 months ago


 

After 23 years of captivity, prisoner Ahmed Ayesh from Artas village, south of Bethlehem, was freed from the occupation prisons in the third batch of the Al-Aqsa prisoner exchange deal, who was sentenced to 25 years. As part of the third batch of prisoner exchange in the Tofan Al-Aqsa deal, prisoner Ahmed Ayesh from the village of Artas, south of Bethlehem, who was sentenced to 25 years, of which he spent 23 years in occupation prisons, was freed.

Interview: - Ahmad Ayesh

Reporting: Rana Owainh

Filmed: 30/01/2025

