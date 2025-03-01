freed Ahmed Ayesh from Bethlehem

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
After 23 years of captivity, prisoner Ahmed Ayesh from Artas village, south of Bethlehem, was freed from the occupation prisons in the third batch of the Al-Aqsa prisoner exchange deal, who was sentenced to 25 years. As part of the third batch of prisoner exchange in the Tofan Al-Aqsa deal, prisoner Ahmed Ayesh from the village of Artas, south of Bethlehem, who was sentenced to 25 years, of which he spent 23 years in occupation prisons, was freed.
Interview: - Ahmad Ayesh
Reporting: Rana Owainh
Filmed: 30/01/2025
Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇
https://www.FreePalestine.Video