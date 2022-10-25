The Metaverse is the World's Deepest Money Pit

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Meta continues to shoot itself in the foot, spending billions of dollars on the metaverse while only having a couple hundred users on the whole platform.
What is Mark Zuckerberg's metaverse? It's a maneuver to try and shift the negative narrative about FB, they said as much in their announcement. Bottom line it's a dick move by a crappy corporation doing crappy things and having been called out on it.
Mirrored - Mental Outlaw/MediaGiant