A Grandparent’s Legacy says Dr. Josh Mulvihill Should Focus on the Faith They Have in Christ

There are two things that many modern grandparents often get wrong, says Dr. Josh Mulvihill: Indulgence and too much independence. Josh is the Executive Director of Renewanation and has authored and edited 10 books on parenting and grandparenting. Grandparents tend to overindulge their grandkids and spoil them, he says. Josh also explains that often, grandparents’ lives are too independent from their grandkids, which causes major distance physically and emotionally. There is a plethora of scriptural guidance for grandparenting from the Biblical perspective, Josh points out. As parents, we need to recognize that grandparents have an important role to play in our children’s lives and we need to invite them in!







TAKEAWAYS





Grandparents, make an effort to be there for your grandkids and actively participate in their lives, especially during important events





Society lies to grandparents and attempts to isolate them from their families, but grandparents have a special familial role to fulfill





The Bible is highly prescriptive when it comes to parenting and grandparenting advice





Many grandparents and parents are living together, solidifying the importance of their role even more powerfully







