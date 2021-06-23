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172) "You will own nothing, and you will be happy" - Great Reset REJECTED
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224 views • June 23, 2021
Credits to Sky News Australia on 13/12/2020:
‘You will own nothing, and you will be happy’: Warnings of ‘Orwellian’ Great Reset
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NcAO4-o_4Ug
My website is available at https://forlifeonearth.weebly.com/ for more information on my work.
‘You will own nothing, and you will be happy’: Warnings of ‘Orwellian’ Great Reset
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NcAO4-o_4Ug
My website is available at https://forlifeonearth.weebly.com/ for more information on my work.
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