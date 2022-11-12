Democrats losing power with key strongholds

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Democrats are losing power with key strongholds, including New York’s 17th district. That's where Democrat Congressional Campaign Committee Chair Sean Patrick Maloney lost his seat to Republican Mike Lawler. One America spoke about what's going on with Rabbi Yaakov Menken, the managing director with the Coalition of Jewish Values.