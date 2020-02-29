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The video was produced in the outskirts of Sipalay City, the Philippines, on Sabbath, February 1, 2020.



The great majority of Christians are being mislead by their disobedient priests and lawless pastors because they are not being taught what the biblical definition of what sin is nor are they being taught the holy ten commandments of God, which is a prerequisite for being considered as a saint of God according to Revelation 14:12.



The preachers of the apostate Protestant and Adventist churches, which represent the false prophet in the book of Revelation, are not or are no longer preaching to you what sin is. If you don’t know what the biblical definition of what sin is, how do you expect to have a solid relationship with the Lord Jesus Christ or Yeshua if you remain in your sin? Yes, we are under God’s grace but His grace does not allow us to sin willfully or to break God’s holy law, as per Romans 6:1-2. Further, this once saved always saved false doctrine is nothing more than doctrinal fallacy where a Christian believes he can remain in whatever sin he commits while still believing that he’s saved. The Bible exposes this false doctrine since you cannot live in sin and expect to go to heaven at Christ’s return. You’re not once saved always saved. You’re once deceived, always deceived if you believe you can remain in your sin without any heartfelt remorse for the sin that you committed.



To put it bluntly, you cannot carry your sins to heaven! Don’t expect God to embrace willful sinners in heaven or lukewarm Laodicean Christians who are not zealous for Christ and His divine law, which defines His love as per 1 John 5:3. Heaven will receive true followers of Christ who have the faith of Jesus and who keep His commandments. It is they who Jesus Christ or Yeshua will consider as righteous and holy as per Revelation 22:11. As it is written in Revelation 22:14, Blessed are they that do His commandments, that they may have right to the tree of life, and may enter in through the gates into the city.



But for unbelievers and disobedient Christians who live in lawlessness, their once saved always saved false doctrine, believing they can do as they please because they are under grace, will come to a screeching halt. As it is written in Revelation 21:8, But the fearful, and unbelieving, and the abominable, and murderers, and whoremongers, and sorcerers, and idolaters, and all liars, shall have their part in the lake which burneth with fire and brimstone: which is the second death. Revelation 22:15 adds, For without are dogs, and sorcerers, and whoremongers, and murderers, and idolaters, and whosoever loveth and maketh a lie.



If you have not repented of any of these sins or any other sin by breaking any of God’s holy ten commandments, you will hear the words of Christ in Matthew 7:23, I never knew you: depart from Me, ye that work iniquity. Think of it for a moment of the hopelessness you will feel inside your soul upon hearing those words of Who you claimed, during your life, to be your Lord, God, King and Saviour. Is it really worth it to remain in your sins when the outcome of your unrepentance will be hearing the words of Jehovah: depart from Me, ye that work iniquity! Depart from Me!



The false prophets are leading you straight into the hands of their god, satan! Flee these false ministers who do not preach biblical truth BUT instead be moved by the Holy Spirit of Truth by obeying God’s warning of getting out of these apostate churches. In Revelation 18:4-5, we read, And I heard another voice from heaven, saying, Come out of her, My people, that ye be not partakers of her sins, and that ye receive not of her plagues. For her sins have reached unto heaven, and God hath remembered her iniquities.



Flee these false churches who do not preach or teach the law of God and the true of definition of what sin is. Please repent of your sins and become a saint of God who keeps the commandments of God and have the faith of Jesus as per Revelation 14:12 in the King James Bible.



May the love, peace and grace of the Most High God be with you in these end times! So be it. Amen.