A human being is not just a set of cells; it’s a very interesting structure that constantly interacts with any matter in this world. What role do neurons play in the human body? What do they emit, and what kind of energy do they transceive? How does a transfer of information take place? Is it possible to read another person's thoughts? How does control of force occur? These and many other questions are discussed in the video “Magic: Control of Force” with the participation of Igor Mikhailovich Danilov on allatra.tv/en.Official website of ALLATRA TV: https://allatra.tv/en
ALLATRA International Public Movement: https://allatra.org
Download the book AllatRa, freely available in different languages: https://allatra.tv/en/book/anastasia-novykh-allatra
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.