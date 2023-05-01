Welcome To Proverbs Club.Way Of Four Things.
Proverbs 30:18-19 (NIV).
18) “There are three things that are too amazing for me,
four that I do not understand:
19) the way of an eagle in the sky,
the way of a snake on a rock,
the way of a ship on the high seas,
and the way of a man with a young woman.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
The Way Of:
An Eagle In The Sky
A Snake On A Rock
A Ship At Sea
A Man With A Young Woman
