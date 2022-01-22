NUREMBERG 2.0

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273 views • January 22, 2022
Mr. Alex Azar, DEFENDANT
Dr. Anthony Fauci, DEFENDANT
Dr. Peter Daszak, DEFENDANT
Dr. Ralph Baric, DEFENDANT
FDA, DEFENDANT
CDC, DEFENDANT
NIAID, DEFENDANT
MODERNA, DEFENDANT
PFIZER, DEFENDANT
Count 1: 18 U.S.C. § 2331 §§ 802 - Acts of Domestic Terrorism resulting in death of American Citizens
Count 2: 18 USC $ 2339- Conspiring to Commit Acts of Terrorism
Count 3. 15 U.S.C. $1-3 - Conspiring to criminal commercial activity
Count 4. 18 USC $ 175 - Funding and Creating a Biological Weapon
Count 5. 15 U.S.C. §8 - Market manipulation and allocation
Count 6. 18 U.S.C. § 1001 - Lying to Congress
Count 7. 15 U.S.C. § 19 - Interlocking directorates
Count 8. 18 U.S. Code § 2384 - Seditious conspiracy
Supreme Court Action
https://youtu.be/8s3EUksu2Fw
Attorney General Document
https://www.fullyliveacademy.com/attorneygeneraldocument
DEATH PENALTY FOR CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY
Dr. Anthony Fauci, DEFENDANT
Dr. Peter Daszak, DEFENDANT
Dr. Ralph Baric, DEFENDANT
FDA, DEFENDANT
CDC, DEFENDANT
NIAID, DEFENDANT
MODERNA, DEFENDANT
PFIZER, DEFENDANT
Count 1: 18 U.S.C. § 2331 §§ 802 - Acts of Domestic Terrorism resulting in death of American Citizens
Count 2: 18 USC $ 2339- Conspiring to Commit Acts of Terrorism
Count 3. 15 U.S.C. $1-3 - Conspiring to criminal commercial activity
Count 4. 18 USC $ 175 - Funding and Creating a Biological Weapon
Count 5. 15 U.S.C. §8 - Market manipulation and allocation
Count 6. 18 U.S.C. § 1001 - Lying to Congress
Count 7. 15 U.S.C. § 19 - Interlocking directorates
Count 8. 18 U.S. Code § 2384 - Seditious conspiracy
Supreme Court Action
https://youtu.be/8s3EUksu2Fw
Attorney General Document
https://www.fullyliveacademy.com/attorneygeneraldocument
DEATH PENALTY FOR CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY
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