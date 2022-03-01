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KIWI CRISIS: We Are Now Living In A Dictatorship
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22 views • March 01, 2022
We Are Now Living In A Dictatorship
This is how an elected leader engages with peaceful protestors. She has not engaged with legitimate peaceful protestors in a democratic country in any shape or form. No dialogue, simply sends in Police, some of which are NOT wearing NZ Police issue uniform. Are UN troops here just like in Canada?
An example of another WEF leader, vacuous imposters: https://www.brighteon.com/547aa273-21bf-4b43-9884-30cfb3b50dca
This is how an elected leader engages with peaceful protestors. She has not engaged with legitimate peaceful protestors in a democratic country in any shape or form. No dialogue, simply sends in Police, some of which are NOT wearing NZ Police issue uniform. Are UN troops here just like in Canada?
An example of another WEF leader, vacuous imposters: https://www.brighteon.com/547aa273-21bf-4b43-9884-30cfb3b50dca
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