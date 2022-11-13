The Keystone Set in Place

It is the 12th of November, and in my last podcast message (https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/freshlightreleases/episodes/2022-11-09T08_55_03-08_00 VERY IMPORTANT TO LISTEN TO THIS IF YOU HAVEN'T ALREADY), I shared something about the whole climate change agenda. And as the Lord often does with me, He has me release a message and then the next message is one that He's given me quite a bit of time before - and this is the case here. It forms a foundation for the Green Gold Calf podcast.
In this message, I share the puzzle pieces the Holy Spirit has been giving me concerning the preparation during 2022 for the appearing of the Antichrist in the near future.
