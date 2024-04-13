LEGAL ACTION AGAINST COVID TYRANNY

The COVID-19 vaccinations are the most deadly vaccines ever given to mankind. Find out why they are so dangerous and what can be done to stop their proliferation. Meet our speakers from the National American Renaissance Movement:
Peter R. Breggin, MD: Will speak on the effects and mortality rate statistics of the Covid-19 vaccines; Dr. Ana Mihalcea, on the vaccine's content seen through dark field microscopy and its dangers, as well as modalities for treatment for injuries; and David Meiswinkle, Esq., will speak about the Grand Jury Petition and the criminal investigation into the crimes of COVID-19.
