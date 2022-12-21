Michael Stephens In Car with Drummer Chris Slade Discussing Playing for One Million People with AC/DC

Michael Stephens' Ministry of Bending Reality
In this video Michael Stephens and AC/DC drummer Chris Slade discuss playing for one million people with AC/DC at For
Those About to Rock in Moscow, Russia in 1992.
ABOUT
The Ministry of Bending Reality follows Business Developer, Activist, Author, Intuitive Consultant™, Historian and
Name Reader™ Michael Stephens journey as he changes lives, reveals truth and explores the world.
To explore with and join in, visit
https://bendingreality.is/
Music By: Black Tora
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.