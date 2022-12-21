Michael Stephens In Car with Drummer Chris Slade Discussing Playing for One Million People with AC/DC

Michael Stephens' Ministry of Bending Reality





In this video Michael Stephens and AC/DC drummer Chris Slade discuss playing for one million people with AC/DC at For

Those About to Rock in Moscow, Russia in 1992.





ABOUT

The Ministry of Bending Reality follows Business Developer, Activist, Author, Intuitive Consultant™, Historian and

Name Reader™ Michael Stephens journey as he changes lives, reveals truth and explores the world.





Music By: Black Tora