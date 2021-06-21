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Choose This Day Whom You Will Serve - Joshua 24
Decoding the Deception
Decoding the Deception
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0 view • June 21, 2021
As Joshua's time draws to a close, he reminds Israel of Yahweh's faithfulness and blessings. He is the last tie to the time of Moses. As he challenges them to prepare for life without him at the helm, he challenges them to make a choice and a commitment.

NOTE: This video is not as highly edited as others we produce. It is the same content without the graphics. Think of it more as a Podcast!

Join us as we go verse by verse through the Book of Joshua and see the Lord deliver on His promise to give Israel the Holy Land.

Our entire Joshua Playlist can be found at: https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/Y8yWA4ze1Jx8/

We post videos on BitChute, Brighteon and YouTube.

You can find our channel with all our videos at

BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/4dtF271PU5qX/

Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/matthias76

YouTube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBcxuESOA4cjmur1S3LIBxQ

Thanks for watching! We would love to hear from you so, please leave a comment. God bless and have a great day!
Keywords
yahwehjoshuaold testamentchoosewalk of faithbook of joshuaconquest of holy landfaithfulness to yahweh
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy