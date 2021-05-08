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Swiss Diplomat Who Was Preparing To Testify Against Biden Corruption Found Dead In Tehran (2021-5-8)
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232 views • May 08, 2021
Swiss diplomat Sylvie Brunner was found dead this week after falling from her 17th-floor apartment balcony in Tehran. She was the first secretary of the Swiss delegation and worked in the US Interests Section.
Neighbors heard a loud explosion late at night before her death.
Her body was found in the garden the next morning.
Neighbors heard a loud explosion late at night before her death.
Her body was found in the garden the next morning.
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