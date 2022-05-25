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Pastor Ruth's Emergency Broadcast: A Nation in Mourning
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13 views • May 25, 2022
This is a message of hope and faith; a closer look at recent horrific tragedies, and what is at the root of the problem. Jesus said in John 10:10, "The thief (Satan) comes only to steal, kill and destroy, but I (Jesus) have come that they might have life, and have if more abundantly." What Hope does God give to the victims of such tragedies? What can we do in the face of such evil? God offers Hope and Help ... He too lost His only Son who chose to die to redeem mankind. There is no greater Love.
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