3 Chinese Electric Automakers Lose $1.4 Billion in First Half of 2022

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https://gnews.org/post/p1lv28d17
09/11/2022 NIO,Xpeng Motors and Li Auto are the leading electric automobile companies that are regarded as new forces in China’s automakers. However, all three automakers suffered heavy losses in the first six months of 2022, totalling nearly 10 billion Yuan, or $1.44billion USD.