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Spiritualità da Strada (Mark Passio, ITA)
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34 views • August 25, 2020
Spiritualità da Strada - Cosa Significa Veramente Essere "Svegli"?
Seminario sulla Legge Naturale (da guardare prima di questo): https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLwlxMRFPs2T4MyEqzEBZL8O8gKf-meuLP
In questo seminario Mark esamina 20 fattori che sono indice di vero "Risveglio", differenziandolo da come il "destare la Consapevolezza" viene presentato nella sua versione "New Age".
Mark Passio in Italiano: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLzuRhFzoHCVta_cEBjC1CH028jZiTwphO
Playlist Legge Naturale: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLzuRhFzoHCVvCkWSl9hVX6tdeUXv2xZFs
Sapere senza Fare non è Potere
Seminario sulla Legge Naturale (da guardare prima di questo): https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLwlxMRFPs2T4MyEqzEBZL8O8gKf-meuLP
In questo seminario Mark esamina 20 fattori che sono indice di vero "Risveglio", differenziandolo da come il "destare la Consapevolezza" viene presentato nella sua versione "New Age".
Mark Passio in Italiano: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLzuRhFzoHCVta_cEBjC1CH028jZiTwphO
Playlist Legge Naturale: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLzuRhFzoHCVvCkWSl9hVX6tdeUXv2xZFs
Sapere senza Fare non è Potere
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