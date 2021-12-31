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🇮🇩🔥 VACCINE REBELLION BREAKS OUT IN PAPUA, INDONESIA ⚡💥 The people are furious after the head leader of the tribe in Manokwari, Papua
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63 views • December 31, 2021
🇮🇩🔥 VACCINE REBELLION BREAKS OUT IN PAPUA, INDONESIA ⚡💥
The people are furious after the head leader of the tribe in Manokwari, Papua died. The head leader died shortly after taking the Astrazeneca vaccine. The mobile vaccine clinic that killed their leader then came back to their village to try and vaccinate the children which didn't turn out well for them. People attacked the mobile vaccine car.
The people are furious after the head leader of the tribe in Manokwari, Papua died. The head leader died shortly after taking the Astrazeneca vaccine. The mobile vaccine clinic that killed their leader then came back to their village to try and vaccinate the children which didn't turn out well for them. People attacked the mobile vaccine car.
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