EXPOSED: 50 YEAR MORTGAGE INSANITY! - What This Signifies For The Economy! - "You Will Own Nothing"

Josh Sigurdson talks with Mark Gonzales about President Donald Trump's announcement of 50 year mortgages which the Housing Director has confirmed the administration is working on.





We've seen this before, but not to this extent. This has always signified recession and housing collapse which goes back to the 30 year mortgages issued in 2007, or the credit default swaps and collateralized debt obligations.





Even the most pro-Trump influencers like Matt Walsh are calling this out. This isn't what people thought they were voting for. Unfortunately, we tried to warn people and were simply called blackpilled.





With Trump's close friendship with BlackRock and Larry Fink, one should ask what the overall agenda is. With Fink taking over at the WEF and the push for digital currencies, digital IDs and "owning nothing," this news is certainly concerning.





Being in debt until the end of time to a system that wants to control our every move is a surefire way to bow the knee and put ourselves in a situation where there is no escape.





Mark who has run a mortgage company breaks down his thoughts on this news as well as the massive move towards gold and silver which as of today broke resistance on a big leg up.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





World Alternative Media

2025