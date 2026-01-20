The Moonboys ❤️ Chasing Green Candles! 🟢 #XRP

🔍 The XRP moonboys have crashed and burned once again, chasing green candles and hype—while MetaShackle is here to keep you grounded in real price action, without the clickbait or unnecessary noise.





In this video, we break down XRP price analysis using Elliott Wave theory, focusing on the current expanding ending diagonal pattern. We’ll cover the required wave qualifiers, key invalidation levels, and the most important Fibonacci retracement and extension levels.





By combining Elliott Wave structure with liquidity analysis and the liquidation heatmap, we can identify where smart money is positioned and make higher-probability price predictions based on observable liquidity pools—not hopium.





📊 Topics Covered:

- XRP price action analysis

- Expanding ending diagonal Elliott Wave structure

- Key qualification and invalidation levels

- Fibonacci retracement and extension levels

- Liquidity zones and liquidation heatmap analysis

- Risk management and avoiding hype-driven trades





