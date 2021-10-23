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The Spartacus Letter - Rebooted With Visuals (the image: Martial Law civilian non-combatant flag)
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30 views • October 23, 2021
I think some of the videos and memes will be very familiar to y'all...
Also some blank bits, ugh
Please go viral, again
PJW (Paul Joseph Watson) must be so... um... chuffed? Impressed? The words quite line up with his mouth shape
Please also copy the flag picture and paste it on your home doors! The Martial Law Flag
Put this Flag on your Home and Car >> https://web.archive.org/web/20210223081546/http://www.rexdeus.com/wp/secret-societies/martial-law-flag-get-it-now/
This flag is from a military manual that was described by Anna Von Reitz as a result of her research. Please send her a donation as we would have never found out about it if it were not for her.
Please post the link to this article everywhere you possibly can
The first download is a JPEG file for a 12″ x 24″ magnetic sign that you can buy on EBay. Be sure your sign is laminated, has rounded corners, is at least 30mm thick, is 12″ x 24″, has free shipping and is no more than $30 for 2 signs.
The second download is an EPS image for a sign that can be enlarged without distortion in case you want to make a billboard or posters to display in your town.
PCR tests find Influenza A & B, not some SARS-CoV-2 virus! https://www.brighteon.com/bbcd4b68-5c4f-4a60-b7f4-0d3f6948910b
eBooks featured in screenshots:
"No Safe Haven" by Kyla Stone — references a "Hydra virus"!
"Under Dark Skies" by A.J. Scudiere — the medical examiner / forensic pathologist is a werewolf
Videos:
Project Veritas
8 Keto Chicken Taco Soup
A History Teacher s Warning
BANNED FROM YOUTUBE LAB ANALYSIS AT 7 UNIVERSITIES SHOWS NO COVID
Bad news Communist China launched first 6G satellite
Breaking President Trump Back On Infowars Commenting On Biden Presidency
Can t Miss Infowars Celebrates International Pronoun Day
Decalcify your pineal gland
Did Colin Powell Actually Die From Covid
Do Not Defile Your Body (2)
Exposing the real Jacinda Ardern Counter Punch with Trevor Loudon
Freedom Revolution Gary Cordery
Generate Your Own Power Using Solar Energy and Reduce Your Electricity Bills
Graphene oxide s reaction to 5G radio waves
Gutfeld America is filled with dread as store shelves are empty
Gutfeld This is why we re losing to China
HIGHLIGHTS The Left s War On Comedy Continues
Hannity Assessing the current crises in America
Healthy Fresh Ginger Tea Recipe
Hit the road Jack!
Hope Will Turn to Prayer for Lower Energy Prices
I gave my dad Ivermectin to save his life
Jason A The Earth Is Shaking 16 10 2021
Joe Biden Agrees With World Government It s Time To End Democracy
LA PALMA FLANKS COLLASPE
MASSIVE SHOCKWAVE AT LAPALMA BUILDING SIZED ROCKS BEGIN TO SLIDE DOWN THROUGH THE LAVA JAPAN S MT ASO VOLCANO ERUPTS ISRAEL HAS BUDGET TO ATTACK IRAN CERN BACK UP DISTORTING EARTH S SHIELDS
Montague William III Poem It is about the powers behind the scenes the power of money how these powers work and what they intend for us
My Magnetic Cornflakes Experiment THEY REALLY ARE MAGNETIC Check all your food items
People in Panic Mode Hoarding Higher Prices Coming World s Top Bunker Contractor Elites Prepping for Major Event Illegal Alien Invasion Vax Verification Starts Soon in King County Wash
Police Dog Turns On Tyrannical Police Who Attack Vax Protesters
Revelation 19 21 The remnant were slain with the sword of him that sat upon the horse which sword proceeded out of his mouth
Teacher Cries On Her Desk Because Students Will Not Be Required To Wear A Mask
The Fluoride Deception exposes the truth about water fluoridation and the phosphate mining industry
The Forgotten Power of Plants And Remedies
The Last 100 Organic Meal On Earth
The Looming Collapse of the Dollar Kim Clement s Story Testimony
The World Economic Forum s Totally Not Creepy New Idea
The wicked link between 5 G and Covid
Turmeric Lemonade
Us and Them
Vaccinated Americans Look For Something To Protect Them From Covid
Wife Of Chicago Police Officer Warns America Of What s Coming Next From Vaccine Mandates
Wolfgang Wodarg Full interview
Also some blank bits, ugh
Please go viral, again
PJW (Paul Joseph Watson) must be so... um... chuffed? Impressed? The words quite line up with his mouth shape
Please also copy the flag picture and paste it on your home doors! The Martial Law Flag
Put this Flag on your Home and Car >> https://web.archive.org/web/20210223081546/http://www.rexdeus.com/wp/secret-societies/martial-law-flag-get-it-now/
This flag is from a military manual that was described by Anna Von Reitz as a result of her research. Please send her a donation as we would have never found out about it if it were not for her.
Please post the link to this article everywhere you possibly can
The first download is a JPEG file for a 12″ x 24″ magnetic sign that you can buy on EBay. Be sure your sign is laminated, has rounded corners, is at least 30mm thick, is 12″ x 24″, has free shipping and is no more than $30 for 2 signs.
The second download is an EPS image for a sign that can be enlarged without distortion in case you want to make a billboard or posters to display in your town.
PCR tests find Influenza A & B, not some SARS-CoV-2 virus! https://www.brighteon.com/bbcd4b68-5c4f-4a60-b7f4-0d3f6948910b
eBooks featured in screenshots:
"No Safe Haven" by Kyla Stone — references a "Hydra virus"!
"Under Dark Skies" by A.J. Scudiere — the medical examiner / forensic pathologist is a werewolf
Videos:
Project Veritas
8 Keto Chicken Taco Soup
A History Teacher s Warning
BANNED FROM YOUTUBE LAB ANALYSIS AT 7 UNIVERSITIES SHOWS NO COVID
Bad news Communist China launched first 6G satellite
Breaking President Trump Back On Infowars Commenting On Biden Presidency
Can t Miss Infowars Celebrates International Pronoun Day
Decalcify your pineal gland
Did Colin Powell Actually Die From Covid
Do Not Defile Your Body (2)
Exposing the real Jacinda Ardern Counter Punch with Trevor Loudon
Freedom Revolution Gary Cordery
Generate Your Own Power Using Solar Energy and Reduce Your Electricity Bills
Graphene oxide s reaction to 5G radio waves
Gutfeld America is filled with dread as store shelves are empty
Gutfeld This is why we re losing to China
HIGHLIGHTS The Left s War On Comedy Continues
Hannity Assessing the current crises in America
Healthy Fresh Ginger Tea Recipe
Hit the road Jack!
Hope Will Turn to Prayer for Lower Energy Prices
I gave my dad Ivermectin to save his life
Jason A The Earth Is Shaking 16 10 2021
Joe Biden Agrees With World Government It s Time To End Democracy
LA PALMA FLANKS COLLASPE
MASSIVE SHOCKWAVE AT LAPALMA BUILDING SIZED ROCKS BEGIN TO SLIDE DOWN THROUGH THE LAVA JAPAN S MT ASO VOLCANO ERUPTS ISRAEL HAS BUDGET TO ATTACK IRAN CERN BACK UP DISTORTING EARTH S SHIELDS
Montague William III Poem It is about the powers behind the scenes the power of money how these powers work and what they intend for us
My Magnetic Cornflakes Experiment THEY REALLY ARE MAGNETIC Check all your food items
People in Panic Mode Hoarding Higher Prices Coming World s Top Bunker Contractor Elites Prepping for Major Event Illegal Alien Invasion Vax Verification Starts Soon in King County Wash
Police Dog Turns On Tyrannical Police Who Attack Vax Protesters
Revelation 19 21 The remnant were slain with the sword of him that sat upon the horse which sword proceeded out of his mouth
Teacher Cries On Her Desk Because Students Will Not Be Required To Wear A Mask
The Fluoride Deception exposes the truth about water fluoridation and the phosphate mining industry
The Forgotten Power of Plants And Remedies
The Last 100 Organic Meal On Earth
The Looming Collapse of the Dollar Kim Clement s Story Testimony
The World Economic Forum s Totally Not Creepy New Idea
The wicked link between 5 G and Covid
Turmeric Lemonade
Us and Them
Vaccinated Americans Look For Something To Protect Them From Covid
Wife Of Chicago Police Officer Warns America Of What s Coming Next From Vaccine Mandates
Wolfgang Wodarg Full interview
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