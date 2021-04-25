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Debunking The Claim That You Should Pay More Attention To Jesus Than To The Bible
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0 view • April 25, 2021
Apologist Justin Derby responds to the claim that you should pay more attention to Jesus than to the Bible that was made by a Gab user who didn't like seeing Justin expose Andrew Torba's heretical dominion theology.

Original Post:
https://gab.com/a/posts/106104531291768180

archived:
https://archive.ph/64p7A

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