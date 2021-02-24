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Draw how the PLUM'd Bob is created or the IDEA of a CONCERN
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37 views • February 24, 2021
I have also Draw how the PLUM'd Bob is created or the IDEA of a CONCERN, a STAGE is SET in the MIND, that then BECOMES a MONSTER over time. Please watch this BUild as it is EVERY thought every second, no exception. did you let the "boggy man" thought scare you. YOUR mind drives the body. Inside you will see the Stage become the window, that window has all you hopes fears and desire(s)d delayed for you on what you can see is "Jacobs" ladder" the Idea of a Spark a Light that is Doomed to Fade away as it is UNtrue. RED1 becomes blue2 becomes green3 become the DOORway/path\ to concern 4 yellow, EVERY pearl or THOUGHT can and must be examined those found UNTRUE turned OFF Bit off 0. END program back to Peace.
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