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Difference Between Russia & Ukraine Attacks
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185 views • February 27, 2022
A great perspective provided for us from Graham Phillips.
"Thanks for watching and your support of my work, any questions, if you'd like details how to support, be involved in my work, email [email protected]" - Graham Phillips
"Ukraine Falls - Why Russia has Taken Ukraine"
https://youtu.be/R2GjuGDw08c
"Thanks for watching and your support of my work, any questions, if you'd like details how to support, be involved in my work, email [email protected]" - Graham Phillips
"Ukraine Falls - Why Russia has Taken Ukraine"
https://youtu.be/R2GjuGDw08c
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