© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
OPEN Q & A with Plenipotentiary Chief Nanya Shaabu Eil®©TM
Follow
0
Share
Report
50 views • October 06, 2021
Abdur Kull Shaayuaat Bi Wah Saamus Pa Temt-Ta
Begin All Things By First Using The All
OPEN Q & A with Chief Nanya Shaabu Eil®©TM - Plenipotentiary, Magister-in-Right of the United Kingdom & The Commonwealth and the Planet Earth.
Start Time : [October 2,2021 - 6PM EST]
Beginning 72nd year 12th month 16th Day[ Monday February 5, 2017], the :Chief will be available on ZOOM every MONDAY from 7PM EST-???? PM EST. The :Chief will assist those going through the Indigenous Standing Process directly. This is the best time frame to allow those in different time zones to come in when they are available.
Our goal is to assist you in completing your SF-181, Statutory Declaration, and Statutory Claim steps in full, WHILE ON the meeting.
We will see you all soon!
P.S. If you know anyone who wants to participate, tell them to send us their email, otherwise they cannot get in.
if you want to get put on the list email for the Autochthon Standing Process(c)tm contact:
:Sa-Auset:Tauwieret:Eil(C)(TM) aspwebinar@protonmail. or [email protected] or [email protected],
1-587-501-7262 or YOU can call the Chief DIRECTLY at: 1-587-712-0639.
Abyud Gadur!
White Power!
White: A Person having Origins in any of the Original People of: Europe, The Middle East or North Africa.- U.S. Department of Education/AACRAO/NIH/CDC/NCBI -
https://nces.ed.gov/ipeds/report-your-data/race-ethnicity-definitions
Begin All Things By First Using The All
OPEN Q & A with Chief Nanya Shaabu Eil®©TM - Plenipotentiary, Magister-in-Right of the United Kingdom & The Commonwealth and the Planet Earth.
Start Time : [October 2,2021 - 6PM EST]
Beginning 72nd year 12th month 16th Day[ Monday February 5, 2017], the :Chief will be available on ZOOM every MONDAY from 7PM EST-???? PM EST. The :Chief will assist those going through the Indigenous Standing Process directly. This is the best time frame to allow those in different time zones to come in when they are available.
Our goal is to assist you in completing your SF-181, Statutory Declaration, and Statutory Claim steps in full, WHILE ON the meeting.
We will see you all soon!
P.S. If you know anyone who wants to participate, tell them to send us their email, otherwise they cannot get in.
if you want to get put on the list email for the Autochthon Standing Process(c)tm contact:
:Sa-Auset:Tauwieret:Eil(C)(TM) aspwebinar@protonmail. or [email protected] or [email protected],
1-587-501-7262 or YOU can call the Chief DIRECTLY at: 1-587-712-0639.
Abyud Gadur!
White Power!
White: A Person having Origins in any of the Original People of: Europe, The Middle East or North Africa.- U.S. Department of Education/AACRAO/NIH/CDC/NCBI -
https://nces.ed.gov/ipeds/report-your-data/race-ethnicity-definitions
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.